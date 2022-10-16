ROCKPORT — Betty Joann (Burden) Rose, 87, died on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
Survivors: Daughters, B. Rose Crouch and Vicki Rose; son, Bruce Rose; sisters, Pat (Roger) Atchison and Clydean (Danny) Gish; as well as 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 18 at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Hackleman Cemetery in Chrisney, Indiana. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, and 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
