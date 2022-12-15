Christmas is coming to Kendall-Perkins Park from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, courtesy of Travis Owsley’s Beverly’s Hearty Slice.
Owsley said Don Moore Automotive donated $4,000 for the party.
Toys will be available for more than 200 children and the first 100 adults in line will receive a $20 Walmart gift card.
Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory collected and donated a number of warm winter coats for the event, Owsley said.
CamCooks4U, a private chef and caterer, has donated goody bags.
Little Caesars is providing pizza and Pepsi is donating drinks.
Owsley said, “We will have the Libertalia Coffee truck there to give out hot chocolate to everyone in line to keep them warm.”
Jimmy Wathen will stand in for Santa Claus, posing for pictures with children from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Walmart has donated three bicycles for the event.
Owsley said organizers will pick three numbers and the people in those positions in line will win the bikes.
A disc jockey will be there playing Christmas music for the party, he said.
And 100 Beverly’s Hearty Slice T-shirts will be given away.
The nonprofit’s mission is to spread positivity, celebrate diversity and provide hope through serving the community.
Owsley said the free meals and parties honor his mother, Beverly Slaughter, who died at age 58 in 2018.
“When she cooked a big meal, she would always invite people in from off the street to eat,” he said.
Owsley said he started the project because “too many were dying from drugs and violence. I wanted to spread hope and inspire others.”
Last year, the program operated solely in Kendall-Perkins Park in the city’s west end.
This year, it added sites in Rolling Heights and the Dugan Best Recreation Center.
But the Christmas party is only in Kendall-Perkins Park.
