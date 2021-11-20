Thanksgiving came early to Kendall-Perkins Park on West Fifth Street on Friday.
It was 5:30 p.m. and the temperature was at 40 degrees and falling.
Lora Lanham, who lives at the Cadillac Motel, had been at the front of a long line of people stretched across the park since 4:27 p.m.
Beverly’s Hearty Slice, a program launched by Travis Owsley 15 months ago in honor of his mother, Beverly Slaughter, after her death in 2018, was about to start handing out food and warm winter coats as an early Thanksgiving present to the community.
“It helps me with my holiday meals,” Lanham said. “God bless him.”
Jeanette Johnson said the free food is good for people struggling to get by.
“I come all the time and bring my kids,” she said.
Beverly’s Hearty Slice has been serving free meals in the park every other Friday night for 15 months.
Owsley said those meals include two slices of Little Caesar’s Pizza, a bottle of water, hygiene products and Little Debbie snack cakes.
But the Thanksgiving meal was a lot bigger.
The first 50 people in line got pies Friday night.
There were 160 Thanksgiving meals — a ham, two cans of corn, two cans of green beans and a box of macaroni and cheese.
Zaxby’s Chicken Fingers & Buffalo Wings added 172 gift cards for children’s meals.
There were 200 cans of Pepsi and 25 boxes of Little Caesar’s pizza.
And there were 110 winter coats ranging from children’s coats to those for adults.
Joy Carroll, board chairwoman of Beverly’s Hearty Slice, said the organization is working to become a tax-free nonprofit.
The mission, she said, is to spread positivity, celebrate diversity and provide hope through serving the community.
Asked if he were worried that he might have more people in need than he had food, Owsley said he wasn’t.
“Christ Community Church will collect the names of anyone who doesn’t get food tonight and bring it to them on Thanksgiving Day,” he said.
Owsley said the free meals honor his mother.
“When she cooked a big meal, she would always invite people in from off the street to eat,” he said.
Owsley said he started the project because “too many were dying from drugs and violence. I wanted to spread hope and inspire others.”
In the course of a year, he said, Beverly’s Hearty Slice serves about 500 pizzas on Friday nights in the park.
