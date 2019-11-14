Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin told a crowd of young conservatives that he is not conceding last week's election to Democratic challenger Andy Beshear because people are trying "to hijack our political process."
"I would rather lose a clean election than win a dirty election. And I'll be darned if I want to lose a dirty election," he said to applause at a Young America's Foundation event Saturday in California.
"So to that end, let's just make sure it's legit, and so that's what we are in the process of doing."
Bevin trails Democrat Andy Beshear by more than 5,000 votes in the unofficial election results and has asked for a recanvass, which will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.
In that process, election officials in each of the state’s 120 counties will check their voting machines and absentee ballots to ensure they were counted correctly and transmit their figures to the state. The officials will not check individual ballots.
A recanvass has never led to an election result being overturned in Kentucky.
Meanwhile, Beshear has claimed victory and is moving forward with his transition plan ahead of his expected inauguration on Dec. 10. On Tuesday, the Democrat announced a transition website, besheartransitionky.com, and invited Kentuckians to connect with his new team and apply for positions.
Bevin has the option to contest the election with the state legislature following the recanvass, but many lawmakers — including Republicans — have said the governor should accept the recanvass results if they do not change significantly.
Bevin has made allegations of Election Day voting irregularities and fraud without providing evidence to back up those claims.
Speaking to the young conservatives at the Reagan Ranch Center in Santa Barbara on Saturday, Bevin avoided discussing the election results until a Q&A period following his 40-minute speech.
Mentioning Bevin's service in the Army, a college student asked Bevin, "How did you make the decision to stop fighting foreign enemies and start fighting domestic enemies?"
Bevin used the question to bring up his election against Beshear, a political rival who has served the past four years as Kentucky's attorney general.
"I've not conceded this election, not because I'm trying to be obstinate," Bevin said. "To be honest, nothing would make me personally happier than to not be in politics. I hate to say that, but it’s the truth. It takes a toll."
"... But I will tell you the reason I haven’t," Bevin continued. "if you do not think that there are people that would try to hijack our political process, and while they are yelling about Russian collusion at the front door and telling us to man the front gates against the Russians, they are all at the back gate robbing us blind. I'm telling you. I'm telling you."
He denied speaking of a "conspiracy theory" and questioned "the drive to make everything electronic" in voting during elections.
"Why the drive to make everything so that there’s no trace, so that things can be done over periods of time by mail-in ballots and things of this sort?" Bevin asked. "You don’t know who's voting. You don’t know who's actually making the decisions.
"Why would we want a government like that? I would submit to you that we don’t. We want accountability ... to ensure that we know who's voting and that only citizens of this country are voting and that people only vote once and that dead people don’t vote, multiple times sometimes."
Bevin added that "we know for a fact" that "we were just not following the rules" during Kentucky's Nov. 5 election on a "number of things."
"If the rules are followed, heck. I came in by a squeaker. If I go out by a squeaker, giddy up. I mean really, that's how it works," Bevin said, alluding to an 83-vote victory that gave him the GOP nomination in 2015.
But he said that if the election is "legit," then "that's great."
"That's the beauty of this country, is that we are able to very civilly and very peacefully pass the baton."
Under state law, Bevin has 30 days to formally contest the outcome with the state legislature once results are certified by the State Board of Elections. Certification is scheduled to take place Nov. 21.
Republican Senate President Robert Stivers has said that if Bevin chooses to contest the election by calling a special session of the General Assembly and making a case that there was illegal activity, lawmakers would have to hear the dispute.
The last contested governor's race was the 1899 election of Democrat William Goebel.
A day after the election, Bevin told reporters that absentee ballots were illegally counted, people were turned away at the polls, voting machines malfunctioned and ballots were stored in open boxes.
Several local election officials and experts later called Bevin's claims "absurd" and "ridiculous."
Regardless of what happens, Bevin told attendees at the Young America's Foundation event that the outcome of Kentucky's election is just a small part of history.
"This nation has been led by people far greater than me and far worse people than those that might follow me," Bevin said. "My point is we're all just one little cog in the wheel."
