Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com Michele Baker left, gets some help from her mother, Patsy Baker as they put up some Halloween decorations around their front porch to get ready for trick or treaters on Monday in the 800 block of Allen Street. Michele recently moved to Owensboro from southern Texas and is looking forward to a “real” fall and winter.
