Big Rivers Electric Corp. will officially break ground on Jan. 4 for its new 47,000-square-foot headquarters at 710 W. Second St. -— just west of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners.
The Kentucky Public Service Commission formally approved the plan on Dec. 7.
Big Rivers said Thursday that the new four-story building will replace the current office in Henderson that was built in three phases between 1966 and 1981.
The new building will be about 25% smaller than the old one because some employees will move into a new Transmission Operations Center that’s also planned for Owensboro — subject to KPSC approval, the announcement said.
Big Rivers said the new building will have 129 parking spaces and “more modern meeting and collaboration spaces that match future utility needs.”
The move to Owensboro, the utility said, will position it in a central location to reach all of its 22-county service territory, its three member-owner cooperatives and key larger industrial customers.
The city has agreed to provide incentives to offset the projected $10.8 million cost of the building.
City Manager Nate Pagan said earlier, “We are selling them the property at the PVA assessed value.”
That’s $2.09 million.
He said the incentive that the city offered Big Rivers is “an upfront cash payment (for the property) and a 50% rebate of general fund occupational taxes for a period of 10 years.”
Construction is scheduled for completion in late 2022.
Bob Berry, Big Rivers’ president, said earlier that the utility does $4.5 million worth of business each year in Henderson County and plans to do “two to three times that” in Owensboro.
Big Rivers also got good news Thursday when the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that it will receive a $59.4-million loan to build and upgrade transmission facilities in Meade County.
It’s part of $5.2 billion the USDA is investing to build and improve critical rural infrastructure in 46 states and Puerto Rico.
Pennyrile RECC will get a $37.037-million loan to connect 2,124 consumers as well as build and improve 140 miles of line.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@mess enger-inquirer.com
