Ten years ago this week, Bill Hughes’ announced that he was leaving his job as a financial adviser at Edward Jones to become owner/chef of Bill’s Restaurant, 420 Frederica St.
That was the former location of Barney’s Callas Grill.
“I’m very happy with that decision,” Hughes said last week.
Dec. 13 will be the restaurant’s 10th anniversary.
But before that, the building will mark its 100th anniversary on Aug. 5.
That was the date in 1921 when Mike Callas, a Greek immigrant, opened Callas’ Sweet Shop, an ice cream and sandwich parlor, there.
Hughes said the building has been a restaurant for a full century.
Not many places — if any — in town can make that claim.
Hughes said there is one common denominator in all the successful businesses that have been there.
They all had the owner’s name in their sign — Callas’ Sweet Shop, Barney’s Callas Grill and Bill’s Restaurant.
TripAdvisor says Bill’s is “big city dining in a small city.”
Hughes says, “It has a vibe of a comfortable place for an unhurried handcrafted meal with responsibly sourced food, local when possible.”
Diners find selections on the menu that they won’t find many other places in the region.
Things like rabbit, duck, quail, eel and octopus.
“Beef tenderloin is $20 a pound wholesale,” Hughes said. “So, we look at other things.”
Rapidly rising food prices, he said, are part of a “perfect storm. Trucking expenses are going through the roof. COVID took a toll on production facilities. And the largest meat producer in the country was hacked.”
Hughes said, “We have to be creative. We use a huge amount of seafood.”
It’s always fresh, he said.
Hughes said his staff of 11 is “terrific. They really make a difference.”
He said, “I love the building’s history. It’s on the national registry of haunted places.”
There’s a legend, Hughes said, of a headless woman and a crying baby.
“There never was a headless woman in this building,” he said. “But in 2012-13, two different paranormal groups did overnight stakeouts. Both found ‘significant activity’ but nothing conclusive.”
Hughes said, “People love Owensboro. They really do. They check into a hotel downtown and go for a walk. They come in here for dinner. There isn’t an ingredient in New York that I can’t get here.”
He said, “25% to 30% of our business comes from the 812 area code” in southern Indiana. “We used to go there. Now, they come here.”
Bill’s was closed from March 14 last year until October by the pandemic.
“A month ago, business travelers started coming back,” Hughes said. “That has made a huge difference. We’ve had so many people say, ‘The last time we ate out was here a year ago’.”
But changes are coming.
Private club comingHughes said Bill’s will become a private club in 2022.
“People pay to go to the gym,” he said.
And he thinks they’ll pay to join an exclusive dining club.
“It’s a difficult market,” Hughes said. “But I don’t want to serve 600 people a day. I want to serve 60 people well. I want to be spontaneous. I want to keep the fun.”
The Leitchfield native spent a decade as chef and manager of the former Campbell Club, a private dining club just down the street at 517 Frederica St.
In 1997, though, Hughes became a financial adviser with Edward Jones.
But the love of cooking, which he acquired as a 5- or 6-year-old, stayed just below the surface.
“I miss the creativity,” Hughes said in 2011. “A really busy Friday or Saturday night in a restaurant is not unlike a sporting event. I want to get back to it.”
After graduating from Centre College in Danville, he attended culinary school in Charleston, South Carolina, and owned part interest in a restaurant there before coming back to western Kentucky.
Barney Elliott bought the building from Callas in 1960.
He sold it to his son, Jerry, in 1973.
David Harrison bought it in 1990.
And then Jim Roberts took over in 1997.
An early morning fire heavily damaged the building in April 2000.
But Roberts restored it and reopened the restaurant in January 2001.
In June 2002, he re-created Barney’s as an upscale restaurant — adding wine, beer, swordfish and sauteed chicken with a spicy vinaigrette to the menu.
But that never really caught on with the customers who came looking for comfort food.
In May 2003, Roberts closed the doors.
He reopened that October as Barney’s Parties — a downtown party and meeting room with catered meals.
But Barney’s Callas Grill returned in May 2005 — for lunch only.
In the fall of 2007, it closed again and the building was sold at auction.
Terry and Linda Dukes bought the building and all the restaurant equipment for $85,000.
In early 2008, they leased it to Ava and Murry Morris who opened it as Barney’s Cafe & Grill.
But the restaurant closed again in January 2010 and the building was empty until Hughes bought it a decade ago for $110,000.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.