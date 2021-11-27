Black Friday isn’t what it used to be.
The days of people starting to shop on Thanksgiving evening and getting in line by 3 a.m. on Friday for bargains at big box stores are gone.
And this year, the Black Friday deals have been available online for days, if not weeks.
But shoppers interviewed Friday said it’s still a good time to shop.
The Woolsey women from Calhoun — Bobbie, Hannah and Abby — were loading their car with gifts bought at Academy Sports + Outdoors around 9 a.m. Friday.
“This is the first place we stopped,” Bobbie Woolsey. “We found good deals on the things we were looking for.”
She said the store wasn’t as crowded as it had been in past years, probably because more people shop online.
But Woolsey said, “We like the experience of shopping. It’s tradition.”
She said, “Everybody seems to be in a good mood today. We haven’t seen any grinches or grouches.”
Lisa Schroeing and her daughter, Katie Reuber, drove down from Jasper, Indiana, with Katie’s daughter, Aubree, who just turned 1, to do some Christmas shopping.
Their first stop was at Hobby Lobby in Gateway Commons.
“We go to Evansville, Louisville and Owensboro to shop,” Schroeing said. “We like Owensboro better because it’s easier to get around town.”
When stores opened hours before dawn on Black Friday, it was rough making the drive from Jasper to Owensboro in the middle of the night, she said, “But we did it.”
Tyler Ellis and Brycen Burden of Owensboro were shopping at Target.
“I miss the way it used to be,” she said. “We got a later start this morning. And some of the things we were looking for were gone. We didn’t want to order online because of the shipping problems this year.”
Ellis said he doesn’t think the stores did as good a job this year with advertising their deals.
In past years, he said, he knew what he wanted to get at each store, but he wasn’t as sure this year.
But Target, Ellis said, did a better job than most.
CNBC reported Friday that “Holiday sales are expected to climb at a record pace this year, with the National Retail Federation predicting an increase of between 8.5% and 10.5%. That would put sales during November and December at $843.4 billion and $859 billion.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.