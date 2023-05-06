After months of planning following last summer’s rejection of the initial bids for construction of a consolidated high school, the Christian County Public Schools board of education voted Thursday night to once again solicit bids for the project.
When they were opened in July, the only two general contractor bids that came in were both way over expectations and the planned $130 million budget.
Since then, a construction management company, Alliance, has been brought on to help “value engineer” the project and help get bids that will bring it in at or around budget. That meant looking at some of the materials used for the building, as well as downsizing it as well.
“There were lots of things in the building that we wanted, but maybe didn’t need,” superintendent Chris Bentzel said.
The building was able to be made smaller because of the recent House Bill 678, which allowed for the space allocated in the school to be smaller since it will be housing both the regular and career and technical classes.
All students in grades nine through 12 will be in the buildings, which will now have four wings instead of five.
“It’s best for our district, it’s best for our kids, it’s best for our staff and it’s best financially,” Bentzel said. “That’s visionary though. The next step is it going out for bids and moving from there.”
Another big difference this time around is that the bidding process will now include around 25 individual itemized bids for everything from landscaping to site grading to mechanical.
Last year, all facets of the construction were lumped into one comprehensive bid, which administrators say contributed to the exorbitant prices.
“If we get a couple of bad bids, we’re still in the game,” Bentzel said. “We have a lot more flexibility this time around.”
The high school gym will also be bid out separately, but Bentzel said that it will be ready to go when the school opens. The athletic fields will be built as part of phase two and will not be ready when the school opens. The consolidated high school will continue using the current athletic fields until the next phase of the project is complete.
The bids will likely be opened and voted on in mid-June. If some of the bids come in for more than expected or is reasonable, those portions of the project can then be re-examined and put out for bids again.
If enough of the bids come back at an acceptable price, Bentzel said construction of the new school could begin as early as July.
