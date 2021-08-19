Drew Hammack, left, and Bruce Brown, with Marine Dream Racing out of Sandpoint, Idaho, work in the pit area Thursday at English Park while setting up their Grand Prix hydroplane “Premonition” for this weekend’s Owensboro HydroFair. The boats will begin testing on the river Friday.
