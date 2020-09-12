Bobby Brown Allen, 86, of Madisonville, passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
He was born Nov. 28, 1933, in Calhoun to the late Katherean Miller Allen and Alva Allen. Bobby retired after 40 years as a self-employed truck driver. He enjoyed going to flea markets and yard sales and restoring and selling vehicles. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his children and his grandchildren. Bobby loved to meet new people and was known for giving the best compliments.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Thelma Louise Allen; son John Williams; six brothers and sisters; and his grandson, Jacob Thomas McDowell.
Survivors include his sons, Marvin Samuel (Jeanne) Williams of Dixon, James Alva Allen of Madisonville, Joseph Waide Allen of Atlanta and Bryan (Leann) Allen of Madisonville; daughters Rebecca Jean (Ronnie) Hendricks of Hanson and Bobbie Sue Stone of Eddyville; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law Cindy Williams of Providence; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with Bro. Ronnie Hendricks officiating. Burial to follow at Hanson Cemetery in Hanson. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Sunday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Bryan Allen, Jimmy Allen, Joe Allen, Sammy Williams, Travis Williams and Seth McDowell.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bobby’s memory to the Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
