Bobby Dee Hicks, age 72, of Big Clifty, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hardin Hospital in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
He was born on July 18, 1948 in Edmonson County, Kentucky, the son of the late James Lawrence and Effie Mae Sanders Hicks.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was in the Hill Grove Cemetery in Edmonson County, Kentucky.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and from 11 a.m. Monday until time of services.
There was a masonic service Sunday evening at 6 p.m. by the Short Creek Masonic Lodge.
