Bobby Wayne Brown, 94, of Lisman, passed away on May 31, 2020, at Oak Ridge Assisted Living in Madisonville. He was a lifelong grain and cattle farmer, he was a WWII Navy veteran and loved to hunt and fish. He was the son of the late Rice and Ruby Brown.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Earle Villines Brown and a son, Tommy Brown.
Survivors include his daughter Jan Cole (Tommy), of Dixon; one brother, Billy Brown of Lisman; three grandchildren, Jason Cole (April), Tina Hayes (Barry) and Toby Parker; nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday June 4, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon. Min. Rex Childs and Min. Audie Cherry will officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Dixon. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Hopkins County Honor Guard will perform Military Rites at the graveside.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project P.O Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
