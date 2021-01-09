Owensboro Police Department Public Information Officer Andrew Boggess said Friday that Owensboro citizens have been receiving calls from individuals claiming to be police officers or detectives in order to funnel money from their victims.
This scam has been seen in various ways before, whether the scammer is claiming to represent a legitimate company or organization, offering a cash prize or selling a false good or service using a robocall system. But in this particular twist on the phone scam, Boggess said the scammer will look up a legitimate OPD officer’s or detective’s name and will use the information to claim that the victim has an outstanding fine or a potential warrant. They say it will be lifted once payment is made.
“Typically, they do it by telling you to go purchase a prepaid Visa card, and then they will try to trick you into reading them the numbers so they can get access to the card immediately,” he said.
OPD does not collect fines, as it’s not part of the department’s responsibility, Boggess said. Furthermore, it has never and will never request one over the phone.
“Any time you get someone that asks for a payment like that, particularly if they want to utilize prepaid cards or iTunes cards or anything like that, it should definitely raise a red flag that it’s a potential scam, because that’s one of the most frequent ways that people get victimized through these scam phone calls,” he said.
Boggess received the first notice of the scam on Wednesday, and there’s been a significant increase in the days after. He said this is the third or fourth time that he has heard of a scam similar to this and it comes around once or twice a year.
“Unfortunately, with scam artists, as soon as we put something out to let people know, a lot of times, they’ll change it,” he said.
Boggess said it’s very difficult to let people know about every scam that’s out there because of the sheer number that exist. What makes it more difficult to track the scammer is the computer programs they use to mask their actual phone number with a false number that appears on caller ID. This also creates a false sense of security when the victim sees a number that appears to be from a local area making them more likely to answer the phone.
If you’re contacted by a scammer, Boggess said to not give out any personal information, whether it be a birth date, Social Security number, home address or any other vital information that can be used to extract money from you.
“If it’s somebody from a legitimate business or, for instance, the police department, I’m going to be able to get that information if I need it, so I’m not going to need to ask you for those kinds of details,” he said.
If someone claims to be an OPD police officer or detective over the phone, hang up and call OPD directly at 270-687-8888 to either verify the legitimacy of the officer or detective, speak to that individual directly or report the scam.
“But again, an instant flag is if somebody is asking you to pay a fine or something over the phone, then that’s definitely not going to be anything legitimate from the police department,” Boggess said.
