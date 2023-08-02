The Daviess County Water District has issued a boil order for customers on U.S. 431, south of Owensboro, between Panther Creek Baptist Church and Browns Valley Truck Equipment.
Customers can expect to be without water until approximately 7 p.m. tonight (Wednesday, August 2). The boil order will be in effect when water service returns.
Along with U.S. 431, this advisory includes customers on Hill Bridge Road, Todd Bottoms Road, Sharp Road, and Sutherland Road. For any questions, contact the Daviess County Water District at 270-685-5594.
