The Kentucky Supreme Court upheld the five-year suspension of former Christian County Commonwealth Attorney Rick Boling last week.
The state’s top court handed down an order that agreed with the trial commissioner’s recommendation to suspend his license to practice law for five years.
According to the order, Boling did not oppose the five-year suspension. “Finding good cause, we agree with the recommended discipline,” the order states.
Boling resigned at Christian County’s Commonwealth Attorney earlier this year, rather than face an impeachment hearing from the Kentucky legislature.
The five year suspension was recommended because of Bowling’s handling in two cases. The Kentucky Bar Association’s Inquiry Commission first issued a complaint against Boling on Feb. 28, 2020, as a response to the letter Boling wrote using his Commonwealth’s Attorney letterhead to former Gov. Matt Bevin requesting a pardon or commutation of Dayton Jones.
Jones and three others pleaded guilty to the Oct. 12, 2014, sexual assault of a 15-year-old who was sodomized with a sex toy during a party. The boy suffered severe internal injuries as a result of the attack. It was also captured on video and shared on social media.
Boling’s letter eventually led to the commutation of Jones’ sentence by Bevin.
According to the order, that first disciplinary action was presented to the Supreme Court on a motion for consensual discipline in September 2020, but the Court quickly rejected the negotiated sanction on Oct. 29, 2020, finding the proposed 60-day suspension from the Bar Association, probated for one year, “woefully inadequate.”
“We deemed Boling’s conduct particularly egregious because it occurred in his role as a Commonwealth’s Attorney and noted that his letter undoubtedly conveyed to the Governor that the current Commonwealth’s Attorney believed Jones was deserving of pardon,” the Court said in the order.
“The circumstances leading up to Boling’s letter were particularly concerning. We remanded the matter for further proceedings.”
Roughly half a year later, on May 4, 2020, the Inquiry Commission issued a second complaint against Boling, this time specifically for prosecutorial misconduct in the trial against Karen Brafman, who as a result of Boling’s misconduct was convicted of two counts of arson and six counts of attempted murder.
On Dec. 22, 2020, the Supreme Court reversed Brafman’s conviction and remanded the case for a new trial due to Boling’s misconduct.
During that trial, Boling was personally aware of evidence of Brafman’s intoxication, evidence that was credible and important to the case, but argued against a voluntary intoxication jury instruction on the grounds that no such evidence existed.
Courtroom footage recorded in the Christian County Justice Center just after the investigator in the case had left the stand shows that Boling intentionally avoided asking about Brafman’s intoxication although he knew about it.
The Supreme Court found that Boling’s conduct rendered the trial “fundamentally unfair.”
