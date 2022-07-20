Owen Payne went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Charles Schneider finished 2-for-4 with two runs, and Brock Brubaker clubbed a two-run homer as the Owensboro Post 9 Bombers fell 13-5 to Mayfield in the opening round of the American Legion Baseball West Semi-State Tournament on Tuesday in Madisonville.
The Bombers (19-8) scored three runs in the bottom of the first to take an early lead but were victimized by seven errors.
Landon Hideg went 2-for-5 with three runs for Mayfield (9-17), Luke Heath was 2-for-5 with two runs, and Kole Collins collected a pair of RBIs.
Owensboro will move to the losers’ bracket to face Madisonville, which fell 8-2 to Lyon County in Tuesday’s nightcap.
MAYFIELD 114 042 1 — 13 9 0
OWENSBORO 300 002 0 — 5 7 7
WP-Bruer. LP-Schneider. 2B-Moffatt, Gibson, Heath (M). HR-Brubaker (O).
