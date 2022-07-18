The Owensboro Post 9 Bombers will take the next step to defending their state crown when the American Legion Baseball West Kentucky Semi-State Tournament begins Tuesday at Hopkins County High School in Madisonville.
The Bombers, who finished the regular season at 19-7 following a doubleheader sweep of Lyon County, will square off against Mayfield (8-17) at 5 p.m., followed by host Madisonville (5-18-1) facing Lyon County (15-10).
Owensboro hasn’t yet played Mayfield this season but holds a 5-0 record against Madisonville and Lyon County.
“I think it’ll be a dogfight for us going out there,” Post 9 manager Matt Freeman said. “We’ve got some things that we’ve got to implement. We’ll have a practice or two before then, but we’re really pumped up about it. I think the kids are grounded, they know what’s at stake.
“We set some goals for the kids early on, and they’ve set some goals for themselves. Now, we’re trying to reach that goal of winning the next game.”
Following Saturday’s wins, Bombers president Larry Vanover presented the team with plaques celebrating their 2021 American Legion state championship victory.
“He had some things that he personally wanted to give the kids from last year, and we all chatted about som things,” Freeman said of Vanover, who got a break from umpiring during the MLB All-Star break. “He let them ask questions about his job and other players in the MLB. I think it was a good moment for everybody to see him and talk to him, and hopefully it can serve as a little bit of motivation.”
Freeman isn’t worried about trying to build confidence in his players, however. Throughout the summer, the players — if they didn’t already know — have come to cherish what American Legion baseball means.
“Something that we’ve talked about this season is the Bombers have been around for about 70 years,” Freeman said. “There are a lot of former players in this community, and they’ll call us and say, ‘Hey, how are things going? What can we do to help? I saw that win last week. That was a tough loss you took.’ So we tell the kids that in 20, 30 years, they’re going to be those guys. What they accomplish, nobody can take that away. The kids have been striving to play the best they can.”
Following semi-state, the American Legion Baseball State Tournament will begin July 26 at Bowling Green Stadium, home of Minor League Baseball’s Hot Rods. The Bombers aren’t taking anything for granted to get there, though.
“It’s an uphill climb, but these players are very mature and they’ve come out and done their jobs every day,” Freeman said. “We’re just really excited to be able to have the opportunity to go and play.”
