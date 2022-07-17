The Owensboro Post 9 Bombers capped off the regular season with a pair of American Legion baseball victories over visiting Lyon County on Saturday at Kamuf Park.
In the opening contest, Owensboro rolled to a 17-7 victory in six innings and followed it up with an 8-4 win to sweep the doubleheader.
“The kids just came out today and swung the bats extremely well,” said Post 9 manager Matt Freeman, whose squad had been off for the previous five days. “Their energy levels were up. Sometimes you get that toward the end of the season, when kids are playing their better baseball. I think that’s what we’re doing right now.”
The Bombers (19-7) scored in bunches throughout the afternoon, starting with a six-run second inning in the day’s first outing. Five more runs in the fourth frame gave them an 11-4 advantage, and three more runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings sealed the victory.
Harrison Bowman finished 3-for-4 with a double, two runs batted in and two runs scored, Owen Payne went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run, and Joshua Mayes was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a run.
Easton Blandford, Dayton Brown and Gavin Minyard each drove in two runs and scored three times.
Freeman credited his team’s offensive balance for helping make things easier throughout the contest.
“The attitude and the energy level of the kids has ramped up the last couple of weeks,” he said. “And it makes us a lot more comfortable knowing we don’t have to put pitchers in there that are being squeezed to throw high-leverage situations every game. It’s nice to have some breathing room.
“They’re just going out there and grinding and doing the small things that they’ve got to do. The excitement’s been building, and the kids are playing pretty good baseball.”
The Bombers kept the momentum rolling over into the second matchup of the day, which began with four runs in the opening frame. Lyon County tied the game in the top of the fourth inning, but four more runs by the Bombers in the bottom of the fourth led to the win.
Cruz Lee led Owensboro offensively, going 2-for-3 with a trio of RBIs.
“Cruz Lee has had one of the best attitudes of any of the kids we’ve had this summer,” Freeman said of the McLean County High School shortstop. “He’s come out here and done a fabulous job for us. We’ve used him in some short-inning pitching situations, and he’s hit the baseball well for us.”
Charles Schneider also went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Post 9, while Payne and Mayes scored two runs apiece.
The Bombers will play again Tuesday when they take on Mayfield in an American Legion West Kentucky Semi-state matchup Tuesday at Hopkins County Central.
LYON COUNTY 022 030 — 7 8 4
OWENSBORO 060 533 — 17 12 3
WP-Crusenberry. LP-Goodaker. 2B-Bowman, Brown, Minyard, Payne (O), Bailey (L). 3B-Wheatley (L).
LYON COUNTY 102 10 — 4 5 3
OWENSBORO 400 4x — 8 8 1
WP-Schneider. LP-Sheffer. 2B-Bowman, Minyard, Payne (O), Wheatley (L).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.