Barney Boothe hit a hole-in-one Wednesday at Ben Hawes Golf Course.
He carded the ace on No. 3 from 123 yards, using a 9-iron.
Witnessing the feat were Alan Howard, Charles Wood and Kent Wilson.
APOLLO HOSTING YOUTH CAMP
The Apollo E-Gals are hosting a youth basketball camp on June 13-15 at Bellevue Baptist Church on Kentucky 56.
The camp, for kindergarteners through eighth-graders, will offer instruction on ball handling, shooting, passing, footwork, defense and teamwork drills. There will also be 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 competitions and opportunities to win prizes.
The cost is $60 and $30 for each additional siblings. Each camper will receive a camp shirt, as well.
For more information or to register, contact Apollo coach Natalie Payne at natalie.payne@daviess.kyschools.us or visit bit.ly/EgalBBCamp22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.