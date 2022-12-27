The Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, 2731 W. Second St., is in a major growth mode, hoping to attract more tourists.
In September, it launched a $2.8 million capital campaign that includes a $1.1 million event center where The Cottage is today.
And work should continue in 2023.
“We are planning on enhancing and changing our children’s garden,” said Laurna Strehl, The Garden’s executive director. “We will start with planting new beds of plants to appeal to some of the five senses — sight, taste, touch in particular. These beds will be found behind our children’s playhouse.”
She said, “Behind Weatherberry, we will enclose about 1.5 acres of backyard with a beautiful wrought iron fence. These changes will make the views into the garden more expansive and make it feel vast. It should be very noticeable.”
WeatherBerry is an historic 4,000-square-foot home built in 1840 that The Garden recently bought and converted into a visitor center
Strehl said, “We are updating our fence line. It’s not as exciting, but will have a significant impact. We are connecting the existing garden with the backyard of Weatherberry by relocating the green chain link fence that divides the two properties. We will re-use the chain link fence along the tree line on the east property line.”
And she said Independence Bank will sponsor free admission on the first Saturday of each month from March through October.
Strehl said, “The Garden should present very nicely in 2023. Oftentimes in 2022, the visitor witnessed minor construction in various areas and this may have impacted their overall experience. With most of the construction completed, the visitor experience will be unobstructed and thoroughly enjoyable.”
When the event center is completed, she said it will give The Garden more space for indoor events.
Weddings at The Garden are now dependent on the weather.
But the event center will offer a backup plan, she said.
Strehl said last year, “We improved the asphalt driveways and have added 33 parking spaces beside the home. We completed significant tree removal of unhealthy trees and some that interfered with the asphalt expansion. We have completed the Path of Hope and Healing.”
That’s a 300-foot path that is lined with 12 glass ribbons, each with a different color, representing the 12 most common cancers in Kentucky.
The path also includes a 21-foot tall butterfly sculpture, created by local glass artist Scott Poynter and local metal artist Chris Schartung.
In June, Daviess Fiscal Court approved its 2022-23 budget that includes $100,000 for the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said the allocation is because The Garden “is one of the cultural programs that bring tourists in from other states.”
The Garden opened in 1993 after Dr. Bill and Susie Tyler donated 10 acres of farmland to the city with the stipulation that eight acres would be used for a botanical garden and two acres would be left for native wildlife habitat.
That means it will celebrate it’s 30th anniversary in 2023.
Today, the 18-acre property includes a large herb garden, a rose garden, an English cottage garden, a Kentucky symbol quilt garden, a Japanese memorial garden, an ericaceous garden, the Moonlite Children’s garden, the University of Kentucky Extension display garden and a Western Kentucky University experimental garden.
