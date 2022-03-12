LEXINGTON — Tanaya Bailey scored 17 points as Bowling Green fell 55-47 to Cooper in the Mingua Beef Jerky/KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16 State Basketball Tournament quarterfinals Friday at Rupp Arena.
Lynkaylah James added 11 points and seven rebounds for Bowling Green (29-8), and Saniyah Shelton reeled in nine boards.
Liz Freihofer scored a game-high 20 points to lead Cooper. Whitney Lind finished with 19 points and seven rebounds, and Kay Freilhofer had 11 points.
Cooper will play Sacred Heart in the state semifinals Saturday.
NO. 1 SACRED HEART 59, NO. 3 GEORGE ROGERS CLARK 40
Triniti Ralston scored 22 points as the Valkyries rolled to a quarterfinal win at the state tournament.
Zakiyah Johnson added 18 points for top-ranked Sacred Heart (34-3).
Brianna Byars finished with 13 points for GRC (31-3).
Sacred Heart will square off against Cooper in the state semifinals Saturday.
SOUTHWESTERN 47, FRANKLIN COUNTY 40
Makayla Noritis produced 17 points and eight rebounds to lead the Warriors to a quarterfinal victory at the state tournament.
Kinsley Molden finished with 14 points and six boards for Southwestern (27-7).
Patience Laster scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Franklin County (28-8).
Southwestern will play No. 5 Bullitt East (32-4) in the semifinals Saturday.
