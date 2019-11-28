The McLean County Middle School boys' basketball team had a busy week with games on the road and at home. The Cougars played at Burns on Nov. 18 with a 38-33 loss for the eighth grade, but the seventh won 40-12. McLean County hosted Muhlenberg North last Tuesday with a couple losses, 61-41 and 51-35. The Cougars ended the week with wins against Hancock County, 39-34 and 42-29.
The eighth-grade team was knotted up against Burns at the end of the first quarter, but fell behind 19-13 by the half. The Cougars narrowed the gap in the second half, but the Foxes pulled off the win 38-33.
Brodie Cline led with a three-pointer and a total of 17 points, three steals, two assists and a rebound. Elijah Baldwin had nine points, five steals, four rebounds and two assists. Thomas Riley had three points, seven boards and a steal. Brayson Smith had a bucket, two rebounds and a steal. Gunnar Revelett had a basket and a steal. Isaiah Algood had two rebounds, an assist and a steal. Connor Mitchuson had two steals and a rebound. Jax Lee had two steals.
The seventh-grade fell behind early and could not recover against the Foxes. Burns Elementary took the win 40-12 over the Cougars.
Mason Lovell led with 11 points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal. Gunnar Revelett had 10 points, seven rebounds and a steal. Jax Lee had seven points, two each in rebounds and steals along with an assist. Reece Stevens had three points and an impressive 12 rebounds. Zane Decker had three points, eight rebounds, two steals and an assist. Braiden Davis had a bucket, three boards and a steal. Layden Bozarth had a basket, a rebound and a steal. Braxton Floyd had a free throw, two rebounds, a steal and an assist. Connor Mitchuson had a free throw, a rebound and a steal. Camden Baird had three rebounds and Jaelin Groves had two. Hayden Hudson and Landen French each had a rebound.
The Cougars were down by four at the end of the first quarter and were trailing 26-23 at the half against Muhlenberg North. McLean County tied it up to start the second half, but the Stars pulled away and took the win 61-41.
Elijah Baldwin led the Cougars with triple threes and a total of 13 points, two rebounds and a steal. Brodie Cline had 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Isaiah Algood and Connor Mitchuson both had a three and a total of seven points. Algood also had three rebounds and a steal. Mitchuson snagged a rebound. Gunnar Revelett had a basket while Brayson Smith sank both his free throws and had a rebound. Thomas Riley had three rebounds, a steal and an assist. Jack Evans had a rebound and a steal. Jax Lee had a rebound.
The seventh-grade team fell behind early and lost 51-35 to Muhlenberg North. Jax Lee led with a three and a total of nine points, five rebounds, a steal and an assist. Mason Lovell had a three with a total of seven points, six boards and an assist. Gunnar Revelett was perfect from the line with five points, a rebound, a steal and a block. Layden Bozarth and Connor Mitchuson each sank a three-pointer. Braiden Davis had a basket and a steal. Reece Stevens had a bucket and five boards. Zane Decker and Hayden Hudson each had two points. Braxton Floyd had two rebounds and an assist.
The eighth-graders jumped out to an early lead against the Hornets and were ahead 15-11 at the half. Hancock County took the lead 24-23 to start the final quarter, but the Cougars fought hard and sealed a 39-34 win over the Hornets.
Brodie Cline led with a three-pointer and a total of 20 points. Elijah Baldwin had a three-pointer with a total of nine points and was perfect from the line. Connor Mitchuson had a three with a total of five points. Isaiah Algood sank a three-pointer and Brayson Smith had a basket.
"Our guys played a complete and competitive four quarters against a good Hancock County team," shared head coach Kevin Hurt. "We had a big lead early, but saw it disappear going into the fourth quarter. Our team responded by playing the best quarter of the year to finish the game."
"Brodie Cline was great on both ends of the floor to lead us," continued Hurt. "Elijah Baldwin was excellent late in the game by hitting a three to give us the lead and then made two huge free throws in the final seconds. Defensively, we had several players step up and help us win our first game of the year."
The seventh-grade team led the majority of the game and ended with a 42-29 win over Hancock. Jax Lee led with a couple threes and a total of 13 points. Braxton Floyd also had a couple threes with a total of 10 points. Mason Lovell had a three of his own with a total of eight. Gunnar Revelett also had eight points and Zane Decker had three.
"Everyone has been working hard in practice and it is starting to pay off in games now," stated seventh-grade coach Matt Huff. "We had good, balanced scoring from the players. Just a few more to contribute and we will be in good shape later in the schedule."
The Cougars played earlier this week in Henderson and will host John Paul II on December 2 for an eighth-grade game. McLean County will also host Butler County on December 3. Tipoff will be at 5:30 p.m. on both nights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.