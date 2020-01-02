The McLean County Middle School boys' basketball team traveled to Ohio County on Dec. 17 for their last game before the holidays. The eighth-grade team fell 49-20 and the seventh-grade lost 56-20.
The eighth-grade game started out with a board for a basket by Brayson Smith before Brodie Cline drove the baseline for two. Cline added some foul shots before taking an inbound pass and immediately sinking a jumper in the paint. Elijah Baldwin grabbed a rebound and made a full-court drive, dribbling behind his back between defenders before spinning up for a layup. Baldwin assisted Connor Mitchuson for a three-pointer and then added a jump shot of his own. Thomas Riley took a pass at the top of the key and turned around for two to end the game 49-20 in favor of the Eagles.
Brodie Cline led the Cougars with seven points and a rebound. Elijah Baldwin had five points, two rebounds, a steal, an assist and a block. Connor Mitchuson had four points and three rebounds. Brayson Smith had a basket and a board. Thomas Riley had a bucket, two rebounds and a steal. Isaiah Algood had five rebounds.
Braxton Floyd put the first points on the board for the Cougars after taking a long pass on the run and finishing with a layup. Floyd followed with a couple successful free throws after a later foul. Zane Decker then sank a three-pointer and Jax Lee added a pair of foul shots. Gunnar Revelett grabbed a rebound and made a full-court drive to the basket, drawing a foul. Mason Lovell drove in the paint and went up for a deuce before Decker added another bucket. Lovell added two more and Reece Stevens made some successful free throws. Lovell drove in against defenders with a hook shot to end the game 56-20.
Mason Lovell led McLean County with six points. Zane Decker had five points and a steal. Braxton Floyd had four points in the game. Reece Stevens hit both his free throws and grabbed two rebounds. Jax Lee also had two free throws. Gunnar Revelett had a free throw and three rebounds. Connor Ward, Layden Bozarth and Jaelin Groves each snagged a rebound.
The Cougars will begin the new year with matchups on Jan. 2 at Daviess County and Jan. 3 at St. Mary's. Both games will begin at 5:30 p.m.
