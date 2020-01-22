The McLean County Middle School boys’ basketball team had a good run at home last week. The Cougars won 49-35 against Burns on Jan. 14 and had a 40-9 victory over St. Mary’s for 8th Grade Night on Jan. 16. The seventh-grade team lost 48-46 against Burns and fell 56-50 to St. Mary’s.
The eighth-grade team was slightly behind against the Foxes in the first half, but took over the second half for a 49-35 win. Elijah Baldwin led with 21 points and Christian Osborne had ten.
The seventh-grade team was tied up a couple times against the Foxes, but couldn’t quite edge out front and fell 48-46. Gunnar Revelett led with 20 points and Jax Lee had twelve.
The Cougars jumped out to a 10-0 lead against the Angels in the eighth-grade game and dominated the entire contest for a 40-9 win over St. Mary’s. Brodie Cline led with 13 points and Elijah Baldwin had eleven.
The seventh-grade game was tied up at 22 by halftime, but the Angels pulled away for a 56-50 win over McLean. Gunnar Revelett led with 14 points in the game. Reece Stevens and Jax Lee each added 10 points.
“They are playing good team defense,” shared head coach Kevin Hurt. “The defense is leading to transition opportunities for our guards. We must continue to focus on rebounding and defense as we head toward the GRVC tournament.”
The Green River Valley Conference tournament begins on Saturday, Jan. 25 at Muhlenberg North Middle School.
