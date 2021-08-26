The owner of a local photography business decided to turn off the cameras.
Brittany Foe, of FOE-tography and Crafts, announced the closure of her photography business on Aug. 9 to shift her focus to baking bread and helping grow the family farm with her husband Aaron and homeschooling her young children.
“With homeschooling the kids, juggling a farm, and now baking bread, there’s just not enough hours in the day,” Brittany Foe said.
Aaron Foe said the family sold bread in the past, but the busyness of life got in the way. But once the Foes bought their new home and farm in Calhoun earlier this year, Aaron Foe thought it would be wise to try it again.
“We came back here, and we were looking for options,” Aaron Foe said. “When we moved here, it was late in the season, so we didn’t get a chance to get a crop out. So (the bread) was a good way to get a little pocket money up front.”
The Foe family moved from a one-acre home in Muhlenberg County and were “fortunate” to come across their new 7.9-acre wonder, Foe Family Farm, in McLean County in June.
“I maximized every single inch of that acre for garden spaces, our chickens and our pigs,” Aaron Foe said. “When we moved here, it actually allowed us to have a farm business now.”
“We started building our animal fences before our boxes were even unpacked,” Brittany Foe said.
Aaron and Brittany Foe said that selling bread is even easier with having certification through the Kentucky Home Bakers, where potential sellers no longer have to be a farmer to bake and sell in Kentucky. Through House Bill 468, the sellers’ gross income can be no more than $60,000 annually from the sale of the products.
“It’s a home-based process that allows you to bake bread, make hard candies; and you can sell those items from your house,” Aaron Foe said. “We can’t sell it in retail stores, but we can sell it from our farm.”
Brittany Foe makes mini bread (5¾” x 3¼”) to order for $1. The first bread orders began the week of Aug. 8, and they sold 126 loaves. Some of the flavors of bread available include apple, banana, jalapeño cheddar, blueberry and zucchini — all which are made with what they grow themselves or from other people that are in the same line of work.
“Our goal is to have as much of the ingredients locally-based,” Brittany Foe said. “If we can’t grow enough (product), we like to support locals as well. So, if we need to buy jalapeños, we like to buy from other farmers … .”
The main marketing and ordering of their bread and produce has been through Facebook, where locals can pick up their order at the farm or can have it delivered, if living nearby.
Even residents from Owensboro have taken the half-hour trip to try out the recipes.
Brittany Foe is passionate about homeschooling her children and teaching them through “the thought of learning how you live.” Brittany Foe uses the farm business as a learning opportunity for her children, especially her son Blaine.
“(Blaine has) been doing unschooling since he was about 3 (years old),” Brittany Foe said. “That means he is learning through our everyday lives. So, if we’re baking bread for our personal use, he can use that as his math class — as fractions and such.”
While the bread business has been rising, Aaron and Brittany Foe are just getting started.
“Honestly, the bread is here to kind of hold us over till harvest season and coming into the spring with planting,” Aaron Foe said. “We’re actually here to … market vegetables.”
“Our goal for next year is to have up to seven acres of our property in vegetable and flower gardens,” Brittany Foe said.
Additional plans for the family business is starting their own farm stand, where people can come to the farm and purchase bread, flowers, fruits and vegetables. Brittany Foe hopes to go even further.
“We would like to get to where we can host farm days at our property,” Brittany Foe said. “People can come and pick their own pumpkins or cut their own flowers.”
Aaron and Brittany Foe also want to offer knowledge to future customers.
“There’s a lot of people our age that (don’t) know how to do this stuff,” Brittany Foe. “As an education purpose, our main goal is to be there if people (do) want to ask questions. Not many 27 year-olds just pick up and start a farm.”
“(People) can see how and where things are grown,” Aaron Foe said. “They can come out and see and ask questions. We can kind of inform them a little bit, (when) buying off a roadside stand you’re not going to be able to talk to the farmer. We can tell them where (something) is growing and how it’s growing, the type, and what you can do with it. I like agriculture education and teaching people how we grow it.”
Aaron Foe said he wants to start something that he believes is not common in the county.
“My ultimate goal with all of this is (to grow) local food, (produce) local food for the community,” he said. “As far as I’ve seen, this side of the county doesn’t really have a vegetable producer that has a market stand that’s actually producing vegetables in variety… . It’s (about) bringing more local produce back to McLean County.”
Foe Family Farms will be selling bread for its first public outing at the McLean County Public Library market event from 8 a.m to noon Sept. 4.
Residents that would like to purchase bread can go to the Foe Family Farm’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Foefarms to place an order. The bread menu is posted on Sundays, and the last call for orders is Tuesdays.
