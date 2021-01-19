In a seizure federal officials called the biggest in memory, law enforcement officials announced Tuesday morning in Owensboro the seizure of 151 pounds of crystal methamphetamine.
The drug bust in Daviess County was part of a multi-agency drug trafficking investigation.
In addition to the methamphetamine, investigators say they seized more than 3 pounds of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, 21 pounds of marijuana, TCH and other items, including Ecstasy, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
The drugs were seized after they were shipped from California.
One man was charged with drug trafficking in federal court.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.