Area residents can take down their "Stop The Outer Loop" signs.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Thursday that it has determined that "based on the current conditions, traffic projections, engineering analysis and public feedback an outer loop connection is not feasible at this time."
But it said that a more detailed report "documenting the study process and findings will be available on the KYTC Planning website (https://transportation.ky.gov/Planning) by mid-fall."
The cabinet was joined by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Organization and a consultant in making the study.
Thursday's announcement said, "The response from this project was considerable, with 2,439 surveys completed, numerous Facebook and Twitter comments, and several emails received all of which have been considered by the project team."
