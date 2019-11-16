Bloomberg pouring $100M in anti-Trump ad campaign
NEW YORK — New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who is deciding whether to launch a Democratic presidential bid, is pouring $100 million into an online advertising campaign attacking President Donald Trump.
The campaign, which targets voters in four general election battleground states — Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — began running on Friday, according to Bloomberg spokesman Jason Schechter.
News of the massive investment was first reported by The New York Times. The former New York City mayor has already filed paperwork in at least two states to appear on presidential primary ballots.
Bloomberg himself is not featured in the ad campaign.
One example of a new ad: An image of Trump’s Twitter account that says, “A TWEET SHOULDN’T THREATEN OUR COUNTRY’S SECURITY.”
Twitter details political ad ban and admits it's imperfect
Twitter’s new ban on political ads will cover appeals for votes, solicitations for campaign contributions and any political content. But the company quickly acknowledged Friday that it expects to make mistakes as individuals and groups look for loopholes.
Twitter is defining political content to include any ad that references a candidate, political party, government official, ballot measure, or legislative or judicial outcome. The ban also applies to all ads — even non-political ones — from candidates, political parties and elected or appointed government officials.
However, Twitter is allowing ads related to social causes such as climate change, gun control and abortion. People and groups running such ads won’t be able to target those ads down to a user’s ZIP code or use political categories such as “conservative” or “liberal.” Rather, targeting must be kept broad, based on a user’s state or province, for instance.
News organizations will be exempt so they can promote stories that cover political issues. While Twitter has issued guidelines for what counts as a news organization — single-issue advocacy outlets don’t qualify, for instance — it’s unclear if this will be enough prevent partisan websites from promoting political content.
Bank teller accused of assaulting customer in home invasion
BEL AIR, Md. — Police in Maryland have arrested a bank teller accused of breaking into the home of a customer who had recently withdrawn a large sum of money.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said in a release 19-year-old Nathan Michael Newell assaulted a 78-year-old man and his stepdaughter Monday night inside a Bel Air home. He got away but was arrested at the bank Wednesday.
Freedom Federal Credit Union president and CEO Michael MacPherson told The Baltimore Sun that Newell has been fired. Charging documents say Newell confessed to the crime and said he did it because he was tired of working two jobs.
Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler told WJZ-TV it was “almost like a reverse bank robbery” and he hadn’t seen anything like it in 34 years in law enforcement.
