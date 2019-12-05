Trump asks Supreme Court to void financial records subpoena
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to void a subpoena from the House of Representatives that seeks the president’s financial records from his accounting firm.
The justices already have shielded the documents from being turned over while they consider whether to hear Trump’s case and his separate appeal of a court order that requires the same accounting firm, Mazars USA, to give his tax returns to the Manhattan District Attorney. The court could say as early as mid-December whether it will hear and decide the cases by the end of June.
Yet another case involving House subpoenas for Trump’s records from New York banks also is headed for the Supreme Court, and the justices are likely to prevent the handover of any documents for the time being.
2 Russians charged in ‘Evil Corp.’ global cybertheft ring
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department unsealed charges Thursday against the alleged leader and a top associate of a Russian cybercriminal gang that U.S. and British officials say developed and distributed malware used to steal at least $100 million from banks and other financial institutions in more than 40 countries over the past decade.
Separately, the Treasury Department said that in collaboration with Britain’s National Crime Agency, it was freezing all assets of the two Russian men, along with 15 other associates and seven Russian-based organizations including Evil Corp., their alleged umbrella group.
Charged in a 10-count indictment filed in federal court in Pittsburgh were Evil Corp.’s alleged leader, Maksim V. Yakubets, 32, of Moscow, and administrator Igor Turashev, 38, from Yoshkar-Ola, Russia. The charges include conspiracy, computer hacking, wire fraud and bank fraud. The two men have not been arrested; their whereabouts are unknown.
Board finds border agents broke rules in shooting at cars
WASHINGTON — Four Border Patrol agents didn’t follow department rules when they opened fire in two separate incidents along the U.S.-Mexico Border, both involving agents shooting at drivers who were trying to speed away, a review board has found.
The two cases were among seven shooting incidents reviewed by the National Use of Force Review Board. Most of the agents in the seven cases were found to be compliant with the border agency’s use of force policy, according to case summaries obtained by The Associated Press.
The board meets quarterly to review instances of shootings by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. It was formed after a major overhaul of the agency’s force policy in 2012 following a rash of shootings that sparked public outrage.
The cases can take years to arrive to the board, arriving after a completed criminal investigation in local police.
One 2014 incident took place at a Otay Mesa port of entry in San Diego, where agents shot at a pickup truck driven by a suspected carjacker. No one was injured. The most recent case reviewed was from 2017, in which an agent drew his weapon and fired after an incident where he was struck over the head with a glass beer bottle. The agent was injured. Those cases were found to be compliant with policy.
But three of the four agents involved in a March 14, 2016 incident with a stolen pickup were found not to have followed the rules when they fired at the driver, who was trying to speed away. One agent fired on the tires.
The three agents were suspended — two for 14 days and one for seven — and were required to undergo training.
