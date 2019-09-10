Trump honors Ohio mass shootings responders
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump presented the nation's highest award for public safety Monday to six Ohio police officers who responded swiftly to reports of gunfire last month in Dayton, confronted the shooter in under a minute and prevented more deaths.
Trump also recognized five civilians who put themselves at risk after a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, in August.
The twin shootings, hours apart, sparked renewed national discussion of gun control, a topic on Congress' agenda as it returned to Washington on Monday.
"These incredible patriots responded to the worst violence and most barbaric hatred with the best of American courage character and strength," Trump said at the White House as he shared a stage in the East Room with the 11 men and women.
"Faced with grave and harrowing threats, the men and women standing behind us stepped forward to save the lives of their fellow Americans," he said.
The six police officers each received the Medal of Valor, established in 2001 as the nation's highest public safety award. Nine people were killed and more than two dozen were wounded in the early morning attack Aug. 4 in a bustling entertainment district.
Judge reinstates nationwide halt on Trump asylum policy plan
OAKLAND, Calif. — A U.S. judge in California on Monday reinstated a nationwide halt on the Trump administration’s plan to prevent most migrants from seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border.
U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar ruled in Oakland that an injunction blocking the administration’s policy from taking effect should apply nationwide.
Tigar blocked the policy in July after a lawsuit by groups that help asylum-seekers. But the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals limited the impact of Tigar’s injunction to states within the area overseen by the appeals court.
That meant the policy was blocked in the border states of California and Arizona but not in New Mexico and Texas.
In his ruling, Tigar stressed a “need to maintain uniform immigration policy” and found that nonprofit organizations such as Al Otro Lado don’t know where asylum seekers who enter the U.S. will end up living and making their case to remain in the country.
Ram adds 875K pickups to recall for tailgate problem
DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler is adding more than 875,000 Ram pickup trucks worldwide to a series of recalls to fix tailgates that can open while the trucks are being driven.
The expansion covers certain Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from the 2013 through 2018 model years that have power locking tailgates. Affected 2015 through 2017 trucks have 8-foot beds, and the affected 2013, 2014 and 2018 trucks have beds of other sizes and were built before April 1, 2018.
Fiat Chrysler says it's not aware of any injuries or accidents caused by the problem.
The company recalled about 1.1 million trucks in the U.S. in 2018 for the same problem, and added 410,000 in May of 2019, for a total of more than 2.4 million. Most of the recalled trucks are in the U.S. and Canada.
A tailgate tab can fracture and cause the tailgates to unlatch, increasing the risk of cargo spilling onto the road.
