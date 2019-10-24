Rep. Ryan to drop out of presidential race
WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio is dropping out of the presidential race.
Ryan, who failed to gain traction and qualify for recent Democratic debates, announced his withdrawal on Twitter Thursday.
He said he will instead seek reelection next year to his U.S. House seat.
Ryan says he ran to give voice to the forgotten people and businesses in the country that have been left behind and he wants to continue that in his congressional race.
The congressman’s most recent fundraising report showed he had only $158,000 on hand.
Police face dilemma over when to take suicidal officer’s gun
NEW YORK — A law enforcement think tank wants police departments dealing with a suicide crisis in their ranks to rethink how they make one of their toughest decisions: when to take guns troubled officers.
The recommendation to review gun-removal policies is contained in a new report by the Washington-based Police Executive Research Forum released in anticipation of a gathering of police chiefs this weekend in Chicago. It aims to help law enforcement agencies respond to a spate of officer suicides this year in New York City and elsewhere around the country. A comparison of national statistics kept by nonprofit organizations shows that more law enforcement officers have died this year by their own hand than in the line of duty.
Last week, an off-duty sergeant became the 10th New York Police Department officer so far this year to take his own life, nine of them with a gun. Also last week, an officer in Maryland killed himself with a gun.
“There are risks in taking the guns and risks in not taking them,” said Chuck Wexler, executive director of the think tank. “The real question is, how do you support police officers without stigmatizing them?”
Nashville sheriff reveals Cash was once deputized
NASHVILLE — Nashville’s sheriff says there’s proof that Johnny Cash was granted law enforcement authority four decades ago.
At the Johnny Cash Museum this week, Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall unveiled a blown-up image of the late musician’s September 1979 deputy sheriff commission card, issued by then-Davidson County Sheriff Fate Thomas, featuring Cash’s headshot, fingerprint and signature.
Hall says one of his photographers discovered the card in a box.
The card authorized Cash to “execute any and all processes that may come into his hands and to maintain the peace and dignity of the State, and arrest any and all persons violating the Criminal laws of the State of Tennessee.”
Hall says he doesn’t have evidence of what the deputy work entailed, but Cash believed in prison reform and criminal justice reform.
