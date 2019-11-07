Democrats to meet Saturday
The Daviess County Democratic Executive Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at party headquarters, 233 Williamsburg Square.
Chairwoman Donna Haynes said the agenda includes winding up 2019 and planning for 2020.
The meeting is open to the public, she said.
Kentucky State Parks offer military discount
FRANKFORT — State parks in Kentucky are offering a discount on lodging to active duty military members and to veterans through March 31.
A statement from Kentucky State Parks says the USA Military Discount is available to those currently serving in the armed forces, retired members of the military, veterans, National Guard members and reservists.
With the discount, lodge rooms start at $59.95 a night and one-bedroom cottages start at $79.95 a night. The rates are good at a majority of Kentucky’s 17 resort parks, but there’s a $5 upcharge at Barren River, Cumberland Falls, Kentucky Dam Village, Lake Barkley, Lake Cumberland and Natural Bridge.
The discount is also available at John James Audubon State Park.
Commission publicly reprimands former Kentucky judge
FRANKFORT — The Judicial Conduct Commission has publicly reprimanded a former Kentucky judge for ethics violations.
The commission announced Thursday that it found Circuit Judge Beth Lewis Maze violated the code of judicial conduct and engaged in misconduct while trying to help her ex-husband. The panel said it would have removed Maze from the bench if she had not retired.
A commission statement says Maze attempted to help her ex-husband after his 2017 arrest on charges including drug possession. Maze denied seeking favorable treatment for him.
Kentucky removes warning for Ohio River waters
FRANKFORT — Kentucky officials have removed a public health advisory for harmful algal blooms along the Ohio River.
Kentucky’s Division of Water and Department for Public Health issued the advisory on Sept. 26 for people using the waterway for recreation from the McAlpine Dam near Louisville to the Greenup Dam in northeastern Kentucky. They recommended that people not participate in activities such as swimming and wading in the water.
