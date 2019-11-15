Ex-Massachusetts Gov. Patrick launches presidential bid
CONCORD, N.H. — Deval Patrick launched what he acknowledged to be a “Hail Mary” bid on Thursday for the Democratic presidential nomination, testing whether voters sifting through an already crowded field are open to hearing from new candidates less than three months before the primary voting officially begins.
Raised in poverty on the South Side of Chicago, Patrick made history in 2007 as the first black governor of Massachusetts. He has close ties to former President Barack Obama and his network of advisers, which could help him quickly establish contacts and raise money in the critical states that begin voting in February.
But his late entry presents significant organizational and financial hurdles. It’s also unclear whether black voters, who have largely backed former Vice President Joe Biden, would shift to him. Two other black candidates in the field, Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Cory Booker of New Jersey, are languishing in the polls.
Still, Patrick is betting there’s a narrow window to shake up a Democratic primary that has stagnated in recent months with four persistent front-runners, each of whom has glaring vulnerabilities. At a time of bitter partisan divides, the 63-year-old Patrick is positioning himself as a political leader who can work on progressive causes without alienating moderates who worry about the pace of change being advocated by some Democratic candidates.
Pastor says Carter ‘up and walking’ post brain surgery
ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter was already “up and walking” just a day after undergoing surgery to relieve pressure on his brain from bleeding linked to recent falls, his pastor said.
The Rev. Tony Lowden of Maranatha Baptist Church visited Carter, 95, in an Atlanta hospital on Wednesday.
“His spirits are good and he is up and walking,” Lowden told reporters.
Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo has said there were no complications during Carter’s Tuesday surgery at Emory University Hospital for a subdural hematoma, blood trapped on the brain’s surface.
She said he would remain hospitalized under observation. It’s unclear when he’ll be released.
Stone jury fails to reach verdict in first day
WASHINGTON — Jury deliberations will extend into a second day in the trial of Roger Stone, a veteran Republican political operative charged with lying to Congress and other charges stemming from the special counsel’s Russia investigation. Jurors on Thursday concluded about 6 hours of deliberations without reaching a verdict.
Stone, a longtime confidant of President Donald Trump, was indicted in January as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election tampering.
He is accused of lying to Congress about his attempts to communicate with the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks, tampering with witnesses and obstructing a House Intelligence Committee investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to tip the 2016 election.
Several witnesses have highlighted how Trump campaign associates were eager to gather information about emails the U.S. says were hacked by Russia and then provided to WikiLeaks. Stone was regarded as an “access point” to WikiLeaks due to his frequent boasts of having insider access to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
Defense attorneys have countered that Stone and the campaign’s curiosity about the WikiLeaks emails was natural and legal.
