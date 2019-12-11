Man receives 4 life sentences for crash that killed 2 teens
RADCLIFF — A Kentucky judge has agreed with a jury’s recommended sentence for a West Virginia man convicted in the deaths of two teenagers during a car chase.
Shawn Welsh, 37, of Fairmont, West Virginia, received four concurrent life sentences Tuesday, The News-Enterprise reported. Welsh is eligible for parole after serving 20 years.
A Hardin County jury convicted Welsh of two counts of murder and two counts of assault on Oct. 28. They recommended he serve a life sentence and the judge agreed.
“A life sentence is necessary for the protection of society,” Judge Ken Howard said.
State police said Welsh was driving a stolen truck and leading police on a 21-mile, 18-minute chase when he crashed into a car, killing 18-year-old Jacob Barber and 17-year-old Katarina Peeters on Oct. 20, 2018.
Welsh’s attorney Erin Hartman said her client was high during the pursuit and was “extremely remorseful.”
Mom pleads not guilty in toddler’s drowning death
BROWNSVILLE — A Kentucky mother has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in the death of her toddler son.
Alexandra Richardson, 28, made her first appearance Tuesday in front of an Edmonson County judge, who entered the plea on her behalf and assigned her a public defender, the Daily News reported.
An arrest warrant says Richardson was intoxicated last week when she drove around a “Road Closed” sign and into a flooded creek with two children in her vehicle. Officials say the vehicle sank and that Richardson made it out of the water with her 7-year-old son but lost track of his 1-year-old brother.
Emergency crews found the child and took him to a hospital, but he died the next day. His cause of death was asphyxiation due to drowning, Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle said.
Authorities say after interviewing Richardson, they obtained a search warrant for her medical records, which showed she meth and marijuana in her bloodstream.
Remembrance ceremony planned at relocated Gander Memorial
FORT CAMPBELL — The 101st Airborne Division will host its first remembrance service at the recently relocated Gander Memorial.
The ceremony for 248 soldiers and eight crew members killed 34 years ago in a plane crash will be held Thursday at the U.S. Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line, according to a statement from Fort Campbell.
The plane crashed Dec. 12, 1985, at Gander International Airport in Newfoundland, Canada. The soldiers were assigned to 3rd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 101st Airborne Division. They were headed back to the post from a six-month peacekeeping mission in the Sinai Peninsula.
The memorial consists of two monuments and 256 Canadian sugar maple trees.
