Apollo High School’s Macey Brown, the recent winner of the KHSAA Girls’ State Golf Tournament, has been selected as the 2020 Girls’ 2nd Region Player of the Year by the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association.
Brown’s coach, Jarrod Carter, and Sam Westfall of Madisonville-North Hopkins share the 2nd Region Coach of the Year award.
Other area players named to the All-Region team are Daviess County’s Holly Holton and Owensboro Catholic’s Abby Bahnick.
On the boys’ side, Daviess County’s Lars King has been selected as 2nd Region Coach of the Year.
Area players chosen to the All-Region team include Owensboro Catholic’s Jakob Wellman, Muhlenberg County’s Nolan Nofsinger, and Daviess County’s Grant Broughton.
Jackson Hill of Madisonville-North Hopkins and Grant Puckett of Webster County share player of the year honors.
