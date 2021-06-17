Macey Brown of Owensboro won the Girls’ 16-18 Championship division with a 78 on Tuesday in the Worth Insurance Group/Chick-Fil-A Greater Owensboro Junior Golf Series event at Bowling Green Country Club.
Other female winners were Owensboro’s Alexa Salamah (13-15, 18 holes, 84), Russellville’s Emma Fitzgerald (13-15, 9 holes, 46), Henderson’s Meryl Grogan (11-12, 9 holes, 44), Hardinsburg’s Ellington Cox (9-10, 6 holes, 36) and Hardinsburg’s Brinley Cox (8-and-under, 3 holes, 15).
Male winners were Roth’s Shelton Smith (16-18 Championship, 81), Beaver Dam’s Matthew Brown (13-15, 18 holes, 86), Leitchfield’s Jackson Mayes (13-15, 9 holes, 40), Bowling Green’s Adrian Bewley (11-12, 9 holes, 39), Owensboro’s Colby Vanover (9-10, 6 holes, 33) and Bowling Green’s Carver Perry (8-and-under, 3 holes, 13).
BILLINGSLEY HITS HOLE-IN-ONE
Jonas Billingsley hit a hole-in-one on June 6 at The Pearl Club.
Billingsley aced the 141-yard No. 3 hole, using a pitching wedge.
Witnesses were Jacob Billingsley, Justin Lawson and Sam Oakes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.