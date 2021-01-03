The Triangle Business Journal in eastern North Carolina reports that “The Malcolm Bryant Corporation of Owensboro, Kentucky, filed plans for the Hampton Inn-Mosaic, calling for a 5-story Hampton Inn & Suites as part of Chatham Park’s commercial gateway, Mosaic.”
The story says the 120-room hotel in Pittsboro, North Carolina, will have a total of 78,416 square feet.
• Pet Supplies Plus, which just opened an Owensboro store, is buying 40 stores in Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia from Pet Valu.
• Mastercard Spending Plus, which tracks retail spending trends across all payment types, said last week that total retail sales increased 3% between Oct. 11 and Dec. 24.
Online sales, it said, climbed 49% from last year.
The report said sales rose 2.4% during the Nov. 1 through Dec. 24 traditional shopping season.
The National Retail Federation had predicted an increase of between 3.6% and 5.2%.
• A study by Top Data and Zenreach found that overall restaurant spending is only down 1% in 2020.
And, it said, some states actually saw an increase.
Washington saw the biggest increase — 26%.
Indiana was up 15% and Kentucky, 14%, the report said.
• A study by three universities — Notre Dame, the University of Chicago and China’s Zhejiang University — found that the nation’s poverty rate in November jumped to 11.7% from 9.6% in June.
That, the report said, was the largest increase in a single year in the 60 years the government has been keeping such numbers.
That meant that nearly 8 million Americans fell into poverty in 2020.
The official poverty line is $26,200 for a family of four.
• Forbes reported recently that it could only find 118 Sears stores “that appear to be remaining in business, at least to the point where their phones are being answered by automatic answering systems.”
And the story said the number of remaining Kmarts is somewhere between 43 and 50.
