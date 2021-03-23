Owensboro’s Northwest Neighborhood Alliance chairperson is ready to make some headway on the damage done to the mural at Kendall-Perkins Park in January.
Rafe Buckner, chairman of the Northwest Neighborhood Alliance, said Monday that the special meeting planned for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 23 in city commission chambers on the fourth floor of City Hall, 101 E. Fourth St., will provide a chance for community members to touch base and for him to update everyone on the mural.
The mural, painted by local artist Aaron Kizer, had only been completed for a few months when it was vandalized with racist graffiti, including racial slurs and what appeared to be a backward swastika.
“That black paint (on the wall now) is actually primer,” Buckner said of the mural’s current state. “We will probably prime over what is there and come in with all new imagery.”
Buckner said he is working with the original artist, Aaron Kizer, to determine how to move forward.
“We are just waiting for warmer weather,” he said.
Buckner said Kizer suggested waiting until temperatures are in the mid-60s before beginning work on the project.
The cost of repairing or replacing the existing mural has yet to be determined, Buckner said.
Kizer previously said that he would repaint the mural and continue to do so if another act of vandalism occurs in the future.
“It really sucks, but like I said, we’ll paint it over,” Kizer said. “If this happens 10 times, we’ll paint it 11.”
If all goes as planned, those participating in this year’s Dust Bowl basketball tournament this summer will have both a new mural to enjoy as well as updated basketball backboards and rims.
Buckner said the park partnered with the city to replace the old thicker-style basketball rims with the thinner breakaway style rim used in professional competition.
“We are hoping that will put a smile on a lot of athletes’ faces and they will want to come sign up and play in this tournament now.”
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
