The following building permits were issued last week:
2170 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,930 square feet
9957 Oak St., Morris Custom Finishes, single-family home, 2,400 square feet
2517 Krauss Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,165 square feet
3826 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,379 square feet
5135 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 2,678 square feet
2933 Hillside Drive, Matthew Hoffman, single-family home, 4,000 square feet
6508 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,591 square feet
2199 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,814 square feet
3930 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,381 square feet
4677 Forest Drive, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 5,599 square feet
4115 Mayflower Drive, Hill Custom Homes, single-family home, 2,963 square feet
2532 Krauss Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,020 square feet
1121 Industrial Drive, Martin Lanham, bridges over atrium, $187,000
3050 Calumet Trace, DMK Development, senior living facility, $160,000
225 Resolution Way, Sweetwater Pools & Outdoor Living, in-ground pool, $31,000
2589 Dillard Court, Cavanaugh Pool, Spa and Patio, in-ground pool, $50,000
6729 McPherson Road, Travis and Sara Thompson, in-ground pool, $19,000
