The following building permits were issued last week:
6833 Creekview Court E., Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,085 square feet
2536 Longshot Cove, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 2,475 square feet
216 Dean Court, JMJ Custom Homes, single-family home, 3,778 square feet
1996 River Road, Circle C Contracting, in-ground pool, $39,482
