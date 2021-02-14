The following building permits were issued last week:
2670 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,826 square feet.
2247 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,101 square feet
2115 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,205 square feet
3684 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 2,250 square feet
1200 Alsop Lane, Hayden Construction, storage building, $800,000
2115 Crestwood Drive, Integrity, in-ground pool, $55,000
3210 Trail Way, Professional Pool Service, in-ground pool, $17,000.
2946 Reid Road, Jason Tate Investments, build two-story addition, $99,000
