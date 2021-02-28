The following building permits were issued last week:
6846 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,777 square feet
331 Pantle Point, Homes by Mattingly, single-family home, 4,245 square feet
2655 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,925 square feet
4130 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,232 square feet
4085 Red Clover Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,089 square feet
2279 Monroe Avenue, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,716 square feet
2666 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,591 square feet
3666 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 2,576 square feet
2512 Longshot Cove, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 2,549 square feet
2241 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,826 square feet
4839 Pleasant Valley Road, JRJ Construction, single-family home, 2,228 square feet
6841 Creekview Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,125 square feet
2654 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,615 square feet
4081 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,143 square feet]
4098 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,232 square feet
3800 Frederica St., Envision Contractors, barber shop, $27,428
1008 W. Fifth St., Maricela Husk, convert building into a convenience store $50,000
3000 Heartland Crossing, Tom Rud, restaurant, $650,000.
2596 Calumet Trace, K.J. Construction, Kay Jewelers, $150,000
401 Golfview Circle, Maurice Pools & Spas, in-ground pool, $56,392
1615 Cooper Creek, Grant Dunivan, in-ground pool, $25,000
