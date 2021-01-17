The following building permits were issued last week:
6322 Springwood Drive, Ballard Custom Homes, single-family home, 3,126 square feet
5145 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 2,319 square feet
2365 Stone Crest Lane, Martin Custom Homes, single-family home, 8,911 square feet
9814 Red Hill-Maxwell Road, Hill Custom Homes, single-family home, 4,468 square feet
2304 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,076 square feet
6297 Boston-Laffoon Road, Payne Construction, single-family home, 3,051 square feet
7575 Crooked Creek Road, Madison Wortham, single-family home, 2,993 square feet
6565 Roy Wells Road, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,453 square feet
6825 Creekview Court E., Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,097 square feet
400 E. Byers Ave., Hartz Contracting, pool bar building, $630,000
2022 Winston Drive, Sweetwater Pools & Outdoor Living, in-ground pool, $40,500
