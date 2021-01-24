The following building permits were issued last week:
2529 Krauss Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,712 square feet
4089 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,089 square feet
2427 W. Fifth Street Road, Habitat for Humanity, single-family home, 1,200 square feet
2535 Krauss Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,224 square feet
1411 Marycrest Drive W., JMJ Custom Homes, addition to house, $150,000
4667 Breeze Court E., Maurice Pools & Spas, in-ground pool, $43,400
4703 Breeze Court W., Maurice Pools & Spas, in-ground pool, $42,800
