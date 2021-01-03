The following building permits were issued last week:
4035 Mayflower Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,246 square feet
1717 Griffith Ave., Jeff Belcher, room addition, $42,900
7936 Saur Road, Bernard and Sheila Calhoun, carport, $3,488
2653 Redford Drive, Lifetime Exteriors, pole barn, $15,000
