The following building permits were issued last week:

6845 Creekview Court E., Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,089 square feet

4635 Winkler Road, Homes by Benny Clark, single-family home, 3,361 square feet

1787 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,594 square feet

4301 W. Fifth St. Road, Thomas Weis, single-family home, 5,402 square feet

4255 W. Fifth St. Road, Thomas Weis, single-family home, 4,479 square feet

4211 W. Fifth St. Road, Thomas Weis, single-family home, 2,740 square feet

9045 Jack Hinton Road, Steve Baker Building, single-family home, 5,100 square feet

617 Stableford Circle, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 3,104 square feet

4616 Harbor Hills Trace, Patrick McCabe, in-ground pool, $60,000

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.