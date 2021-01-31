The following building permits were issued last week:
6845 Creekview Court E., Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,089 square feet
4635 Winkler Road, Homes by Benny Clark, single-family home, 3,361 square feet
1787 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,594 square feet
4301 W. Fifth St. Road, Thomas Weis, single-family home, 5,402 square feet
4255 W. Fifth St. Road, Thomas Weis, single-family home, 4,479 square feet
4211 W. Fifth St. Road, Thomas Weis, single-family home, 2,740 square feet
9045 Jack Hinton Road, Steve Baker Building, single-family home, 5,100 square feet
617 Stableford Circle, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 3,104 square feet
4616 Harbor Hills Trace, Patrick McCabe, in-ground pool, $60,000
