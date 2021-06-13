The following building permits have been issued:

4092 Red Clover Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,068 square feet

4018 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,118 square feet

3864 Brookfield, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,188 square feet

3962 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,400 square feet

2297 Woodstone Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,180 square feet

2145 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,196 square feet

2263 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,841 square feet

2130 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,858 square feet

2281 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,615 square

6842 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,165 square feet

4010 Thruston-Dermont Road, Holland General Contracting, single-family home, 3,041 square feet

3856 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,262 square feet

11515 Toler Bridge Road, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,563 square feet

11022 Kentucky 56, James D. Warner Construction, single-family home, 4,018 square feet

3905 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,476 square feet

3872 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,089 square feet

2285 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,992 square feet

2135 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,885 square feet

3654 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 2,494 square feet

6803 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,089 square feet

2160 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,222 square feet

6810 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,277 square feet

5057 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 2,906 square feet

2419 W. Parrish Ave., Hayden Construction, retail store, $690,000

3101 Alvey Park Drive, Ward Pedley Builders, foundation for retail store, $50,000

2821 Glencrest Drive, Hughes Excavating, in-ground pool, $61,264

6387 Springwood Drive, Jeremy Travis Excavating, in-ground pool, $38,000

4940 Creek Valley Court, Maurice Pools & Spas, in-ground pool, $66,800

5490 Meadow Grove Drive, Sweetwater Pools, in-ground pool, $47,500

2247 Twenty Grand Ave., The Pool Medic, in-ground pool, $29,000

4600 Stonegate Drive, Integrity Backyard Pools, $50,000

2325 Meadowhill Lane, Superior Backyard Pools, $36,000

