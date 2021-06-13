The following building permits have been issued:
4092 Red Clover Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,068 square feet
4018 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,118 square feet
3864 Brookfield, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,188 square feet
3962 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,400 square feet
2297 Woodstone Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,180 square feet
2145 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,196 square feet
2263 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,841 square feet
2130 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,858 square feet
2281 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,615 square
6842 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,165 square feet
4010 Thruston-Dermont Road, Holland General Contracting, single-family home, 3,041 square feet
3856 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,262 square feet
11515 Toler Bridge Road, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,563 square feet
11022 Kentucky 56, James D. Warner Construction, single-family home, 4,018 square feet
3905 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,476 square feet
3872 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,089 square feet
2285 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,992 square feet
2135 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,885 square feet
3654 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 2,494 square feet
6803 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,089 square feet
2160 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,222 square feet
6810 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,277 square feet
5057 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 2,906 square feet
2419 W. Parrish Ave., Hayden Construction, retail store, $690,000
3101 Alvey Park Drive, Ward Pedley Builders, foundation for retail store, $50,000
2821 Glencrest Drive, Hughes Excavating, in-ground pool, $61,264
6387 Springwood Drive, Jeremy Travis Excavating, in-ground pool, $38,000
4940 Creek Valley Court, Maurice Pools & Spas, in-ground pool, $66,800
5490 Meadow Grove Drive, Sweetwater Pools, in-ground pool, $47,500
2247 Twenty Grand Ave., The Pool Medic, in-ground pool, $29,000
4600 Stonegate Drive, Integrity Backyard Pools, $50,000
2325 Meadowhill Lane, Superior Backyard Pools, $36,000
