The following building permits were issued last week:
3944 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,107 square feet
3917 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,322 square feet
4138 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,841 square feet
9660 Herbert Road, JaiPex LLC, single-family home, 6,585 square feet
4930 Creek Valley Court, Martin Custom Building, single-family home, 7,889 square feet
4058 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,413 square feet
3802 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,413 square feet
2271 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,232 square feet
2651 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,925 square feet
2251 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homse, single-family home, 1,615 square feet
6512 Spring Haven Trace, Superior Backyard Pools, in-ground pool, $29,000.
