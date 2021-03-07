The following building permits were issued last week:

3944 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,107 square feet

3917 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,322 square feet

4138 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,841 square feet

9660 Herbert Road, JaiPex LLC, single-family home, 6,585 square feet

4930 Creek Valley Court, Martin Custom Building, single-family home, 7,889 square feet

4058 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,413 square feet

3802 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,413 square feet

2271 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,232 square feet

2651 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,925 square feet

2251 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homse, single-family home, 1,615 square feet

6512 Spring Haven Trace, Superior Backyard Pools, in-ground pool, $29,000.

