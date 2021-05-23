The following building permits were issued last week:
2573 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,142 square feet
6129 Kentucky 81, Morton Building Inc., single-family home, 2,820 square feet.
2536 Krauss Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,688 square feet
7451 Kentucky 762, Morris Custom Finishes, single-family home, 3,376 square feet
4090 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,443 square feet
6807 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,143 square feet
3050 Kentucky 279 S., Maurice Pools & Spas, in-ground pool, $65,650
5866 Horrell Road, Cecil D. Martin, in-ground pool, $40,000
3700 Airpark Drive, Industrial Contractors, foundation for new building, $307,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.